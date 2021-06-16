Food Bank pantry truck to distribute food Sat. in Rock Springs

June 16, 2021 — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies pantry truck will be in Rock Springs this Saturday for another drive-thru food distribution. The location will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex parking lot.

Food distribution will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until all food items are given out. Food is available for anyone seeking supplemental assistance on a first-come-first-serve basis.

There is no cost to participate.

Those attending are asked to have space available in your vehicle to receive the bundle of food.

