Food Bank receives $50,000 United Way grant

July 30, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County has been awarded a $50,000 grant from United Way, a significant boost to its efforts to combat food insecurity in the region. The funding will enhance the Food Bank’s ability to provide essential food assistance to low-income individuals and families. The award is seen as a major endorsement of the organization’s commitment to improving community well-being.

“We are incredibly honored and grateful to receive this award from United Way,” said Kathy Siler, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. “This grant will be instrumental in helping us achieve our mission and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

The United Way grant underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing local needs. The Food Bank of Sweetwater County extends its thanks to United Way and its donors for their support and commitment.

For more information, visit www.foodbankswcty.org.

About Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Founded in 1987, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger in Sweetwater County. The organization provides essential food resources, supports staff and volunteers, and raises awareness about food insecurity.

About United Way

United Way of Southwest Wyoming focuses on advancing education, health, and basic needs to create long-lasting community impact. Through collaborative leadership and targeted initiatives, United Way aims to prevent issues before they arise and inspire hope for a better future. Learn more at www.swunitedway.org.