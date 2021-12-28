Food Banks of Sweetwater County raise $8,000 to help families this Christmas

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming, December 28, 2021 — Two large donations this December helped the Food Banks of Sweetwater County feed 242 Rock Springs families and 102 Green River families this Christmas.

In December, Albertsons donated $6,000 to the food bank in the form of gift cards. Kathy Silas, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, used the cards to shop at Albertsons. The money allowed her to stock the food bank shelves with fixings for Christmas dinners.

In addition, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative donated $2,000, which helped with holiday foods in Sweetwater County. Food and monetary donations were also provided by generous community residents.

“I love how generous and caring our community is,” said Silas. “It is because of our community that we can alleviate hunger in Sweetwater County.”