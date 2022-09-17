Food distribution event happening today in Rock Springs

Wyo4News photo

September 17, 2022 — Another food distribution event is scheduled today in Rock Springs. The Food Bank of Wyoming mobile pantry truck will begin the distribution at 12:30 p.m. behind the White Mountain Mall near the theaters.

Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until the truck is empty.

Participants are asked to have a space ready in the vehicle prior to their food pickup. Those picking up food are asked to enter the distribution area from behind the Petco building. The are no fees or memberships required to pick up food.

Recently, the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils proclaimed September as Hunger Awareness Month.