Food distribution event taking place Saturday

Wyo4news Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Another food distribution event is scheduled this Saturday in Rock Springs. The Food Bank of Wyoming mobile pantry truck will begin the distribution at 12:30 p.m. behind the White Mountain Mall near the theaters.

Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until the truck is empty.

Participants are asked to have a space ready in the vehicle prior to their food pickup. Those picking up food are asked to enter the distribution area from behind the Petco building. The are no fees or memberships required to pick up food.