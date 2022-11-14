Food distribution event this weekend in need of volunteers

Wyo4News photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Another food distribution event is scheduled for this Saturday, November 19 in Rock Springs and they are asking for volunteers to help with the Mobile Food Pantry. If you would like to volunteer or for more information, please contact the White Mountain Mall at 307-362-1022 or email [email protected] Those wishing to volunteer will be needed on November 19 and again on December 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Food Bank of Wyoming mobile pantry truck will begin the distribution at 12:30 p.m. on November 19 behind the White Mountain Mall near the theaters.

Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until the truck is empty.

Participants are asked to have a space ready in the vehicle prior to their food pickup. Those picking up food are asked to enter the distribution area from behind the Petco building. The are no fees or memberships required to pick up food.