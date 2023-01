January 21, 2023 — A Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies free food distribution event will occur today behind the Star Stadium Theaters in Rock Springs. The food distribution will begin at 12:30 p.m. and continue until food runs out. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents are asked to enter off Dewar Drive behind Petco and are asked to have space available in their vehicles prior to showing up.