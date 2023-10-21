Food Distribution today with altered entry plans

October 21, 2023 – Wyo4News Newstaff

The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies pantry truck will be in Rock Springs today, 10/21, for their October food distribution. The free event will start at 12:30 behind the Star Stadium Theaters. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Due to construction currently taking place at the rear driveway entrance to the White Mountain Mall off Dewar Drive, those attending should enter the Mall parking lot through the driveway on Dewar Drive adjacent to Applebee’s.

No qualification, membership fees, or eligibility forms are required to receive food.