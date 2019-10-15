“Food in Art” Currently on Display at CFAC

Rock Springs, WY (10/15/19) – The thirteenth community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center is on now on display. This year’s theme is “Food in Art” with several different interpretations for viewers to enjoy.

“We are also celebrating the 80th anniversary of the extensive art collection that is permanently on display at the CFAC,” said Debora Soule’, CFAC director. “Part of the celebration is a student art competition and the kids have made some delicious looking works of art.”

Visitors to the 80th-anniversary celebration on this Thursday will be able to vote for their favorite student artwork in the different grade levels. The open house will feature refreshments, music, an art raffle and a special announcement from the CFAC Advisory Board.

Held each October, the exhibit is open to all artists from Sweetwater County. Artists of all levels are encouraged to submit artwork that follows this year’s theme. The show, which opened on October 2, will remain on display through October 31.

Community members exhibiting are Angelina Q. Bennett, Patti Bird, Cherrie Dittman, David Doporto, Jill Hartley, Shari Kumer, Amanda Margrave, David von Metz, Diana Metz, Cindy Patrick, Gwendolyn Quitberg, Deon Quitberg, Braids Roberts, Angelina Roberts, and Debora Soulé.

The Community Fine Arts Center is located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs.