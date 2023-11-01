Football “Border War” on Friday/volleyball falls to CSU

University of Wyoming photo

November 1, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Friday night in Laramie, the 115th edition of the “Border War” will take place at War Memorial Stadium. The 5-3 Cowboys return home for the first time in three weeks to host 3-5 Colorado State. The winner not only gets the year-long football bragging rights but also possession of the Bronze Boot trophy, currently residing in Laramie after last year’s dramatic 14-13 Wyoming win in Fort Collins.

The Wyoming/CSU game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 4:30 p.m. with kick-off at 6 p.m.

Both teams come into Friday’s contest losers of their last two games. Wyoming’s losses were at league-leading Air Force, followed by a bye week, and last Saturday at Boise State. CSU lost to Air Force at home last Saturday night and at UNLV the week before.

Colorado State leads the overall rivalry series 59-50-5, but Wyoming holds a 45-32-0 series advantage since 1946, the year when the game has been played every season.

Cowgirl Volleyball Falls to Rams

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team’s rally Tuesday night at Colorado State came up short, with UW falling 3-1. 25-19, 25-13, 21-25 and 25-23.

Wyoming is now 5-8 in the Mountain West (16-8 overall), while CSU improved to 8-5 in conference and 14-10 overall.

Wyoming will play at San Jose State, 3-9 MW/8-15 overall, on Sunday.



