For some, a second property tax payment is due tomorrow, Tuesday

May 9, 2022 — For those Sweetwater County residents and businesses who opted to pay their property taxes in two payments, that second payment is due tomorrow, May 10. Those who fail to pay on time will be subject to interest per Wyoming State Statutes.

If making payments via U.S. mail, envelopes must be postmarked by May 10, 2022, to be considered an on-time payment. Taxpayers may also deliver payments at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM, or in the dropbox on the west side of the building after hours.

Check should be made out to “Sweetwater County Treasurer” and notate the account number on the memo line. Those paying with cash should only do so in person. The mailing and physical address for tax payments is 80 W Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY 82935.

Payments can also be made via credit/debit card (subject to a 2.5% processing fee) in person, by calling (307) 872-3720, or online at www.sweetwatercountywy.gov.

Property Tax Refund Progam

Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto released information last week concerning a property tax refund program through the Wyoming Department of Revenue. To qualify, a person must own and reside in their home, have paid all of their 2021 property tax, and have been a state resident for at least five years.

Additionally, an individual’s assets cannot have a value of more than $133,651, not including the home’s value, one vehicle per adult, retirement accounts, cash value of life insurance policies, or medical savings accounts.

Finally, to be eligible, an annual household income cannot exceed $53,610, which is 3/4 of the median household income for Sweetwater County. In no case will the available refund exceed 1/2 of a person’s 2021 property tax bill or 1/2 of the median residential property tax liability for Sweetwater County. The maximum refund amount available is $712.27.

To apply, visit and pick up an application in the County Treasurer’s Office at 80 W Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, call the Wyoming Department of Revenue at (307) 777-7320, or apply online at wptrs.wyo.gov.

In addition to the application, a person must provide copies of their 2021 tax bill, receipts for 2021 property tax payments, and income verification for each household member. Applications must be submitted by June 6, 2022.

The Wyoming Department of Revenue will issue refund checks beginning in July of this year through September. Visit the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office or call (307) 872-3720 for more information and assistance in applying.