For some, the high school spring sports season starts today

March 17, 2023 — The state’s spring high school sports season gets underway today.

Rock Springs boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will be in Gillette today and Saturday, while Green River, Mountain View, and Lyman soccer teams will begin to play next week. Here in Rock Springs, Evanston will host various teams in a one-day soccer jamboree to be played at Rock Springs High School.

The Green River track and field teams are scheduled to compete in Orem, Utah, today and Saturday.

Rock Springs and Green River girls’ softball teams were scheduled to start their season today at a tournament in Cheyenne, but that tournament has been canceled.

High School Soccer Rankings Released

The first WyoPreps.com high school boys’ and girls’ soccer rankings have been released. In the boys’ 4A poll, Rock Springs is #4 behind Jackson, Kelly Walsh, and Sheridan. In the Boy’s 3A poll, Green River is rated #5, trailing Powell, Worland, Cody, and Lander.

Rock Springs is #4 in the 4A girls’ poll. Thunder Basin is on top of the poll followed by Natrona County and Jackson. The 3A girls’ rankings have Mountain View at #3 and Green River at #5. Cody leads the poll.