For the Love of Watercolor exhibit on display at the Green River library

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 10, 2020) — The work of eight art students is on display through the end of December at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. The students are all part of the “For the Love of Watercolor” class instructed by Sandra Banks and offered through Western Wyoming Community College’s Community Enrichment program.

The exhibit displays 44 original paintings that use different compositions and watercolor techniques. Students featured in the exhibit are Judy Graham, Deborah Gasper, Jackie Herwaldt, Kathy Reinard, Emilee Barnes, Cathy Denman, Sharon Carpenter, and Laurie Shaw Harris.

“Watercolor is unique in that it provides the entertainment,” Banks said. “The painter becomes the spectator and each brush stroke becomes the road to a new experience. You become open to each new change as you progress through the composition. It feels like a journey, like you’re taking a trip through that subject, and it becomes a part of you, like all your experiences do. Each picture is a story in itself. Pick up a set of watercolors and try it sometime.”

The Sweetwater County Library System welcomes artists to apply to display their own creative work at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs or the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. For more information, contact Debora Soule at 362-6212 or Lindsey Travis at 875-3615.