Forecasters Predict Frigid, Snowy Winter

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — If some weather forecasters are correct, we can expect one thing this coming winter — frigidly cold weather.

And don’t forget the snow — huge amounts of snow.

The Farmers’ Almanac, which recently came out with its 2019-2020 weather forecast, even has a special term to describe what the United States is in store for this season.

“(T)his winter will be filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a ‘Polar Coaster,'” its website says.

The Farmers’ Almanac gives 16 months of weather forecasts for seven zones across the U.S. and Canada and is considered a good predictor of weather, especially for winter weather.

According to its weather map, the worst of the cold weather will affect parts of the Rockies — including all of Wyoming — and all the way to the north- and mid-east coast.

The Old Farmers’ Almanac — not to be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac — also predicts below-normal winter temperatures from the Heartland westward to the Pacific and in the Desert Southwest, Pacific Southwest, and Hawaii, but above-normal winter temperatures elsewhere.

Both publications agree on above-normal precipitation.

“In the U.S., this winter will be remembered for strong storms bringing a steady roofbeat of heavy rain and sleet, not to mention piles of snow. The 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac is calling for frequent snow events — from flurries to no fewer than seven big snowstorms from coast-to-coast, including two in April for the Intermountain region west of the Rockies,” says its website.

The Old Farmers’ Almanac goes on to predict that the summer in this area will be slightly cooler than normal, and September and October of 2020 to be warmer than normal and with below-normal precipitation.

The National Weather Service in Riverton predicts this Fall to be slightly warmer than normal, with a hint above-normal precipitation.

Weather forecaster Ralph Estell with the Riverton office said this is the three-month prediction for Fall in Wyoming. The next long-range forecast is expected out in mid-September.