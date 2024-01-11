Forest Plan Symposium presents the Importance of Forest Planning

Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 10, 2024 – An evening to learn about National Forest planning is scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 5:00-8:00 pm. The Bridger-Teton National Forest, in partnership with Friends of the Bridger-Teton, is hosting this free hybrid event offering both in-person and online options, at four venues around the Forest – the Jackson Hole Center for the Arts in Jackson, the Civic Center in Afton, the Sublette County Library in Pinedale, and the South Lincoln Training & Event Center in Kemmerer, Wyoming. The program will be live-streamed to these four venues and will also be available to people who cannot attend in person. The link to the event will be posted on January 16th on the Center for the Arts events page here.

While this symposium isn’t specifically about the Bridger-Teton National Forest, it is designed to provide the background and context necessary to be informed and prepared when Bridger-Teton starts sharing documents and hosting public engagement events. To do this, the program will focus on what forest planning is, why it matters, how the process works, and how to make a difference. Forest Supervisor Chad Hudson acknowledged that forest planning can seem abstract since it addresses the future, not necessarily current issues, and is purposely designed to provide strategic direction for the entire 3.4-million-acre forest rather than address site-specific projects. “Forest planning is complex as involves integrating ecological, social, and economic interests to sustain the land, wildlife, water, and people that depend or are enriched by the Forest.”

The evening will begin at 5:00 pm with an opportunity to informally visit with Forest staff and other attendees. The program, moderated by Dr. Melanie Armstrong, director of the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute, will begin promptly at 6:00 pm with some introductory remarks. The panel features Dr. Martin Nie, director of the Bolle Center for People and Forests at the University of Montana, James Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Adam Cramer, CEO of the Outdoor Alliance, Ms. Randy’L Teton (an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes), Forest Service Public Affairs/Tribal Relations Specialist from the Washington DC Office of Communications, and Clancy Jandreau, who was involved in the Custer-Gallatin forest planning effort as a student in Montana and now works as a water steward for the Blackfoot Challenge. Following the panelists’ remarks, some dialogue among panelists will occur, followed by questions for the panelists from the audience. An online platform (Sli.do) will be used to facilitate the question-and-answer section. Forest staff will be available after the program for those who wish to reflect on what they heard. Light refreshments will be served.

Chad Hudson said, “This program offers a unique and exciting opportunity for all of us to learn from those who have worked through many other forest plans and can offer insights and lessons. In addition, the opportunity to hear directly from Ms. Randy’L Teton about the special role tribes have in exercising their treaty rights on national forests will be illuminating”.