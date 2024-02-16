Forest Plan Symposium resources are now available

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 16, 2024 — For those who were not able to attend the Bridger Teton National Forest Plan symposium, which was hosted on January 16, 2024, to introduce people to forest planning, the symposium was recorded and is now available to the public here.

The goals of the Forest Plan Symposium were to:

Learn from those who have been involved with other forest planning efforts and gain their insights about the planning process and the 2012 planning rule, why Forest Plans are important, and how people can effectively engage. Understand the special role tribes and treaty rights play in forest planning. Reflect on how we can bridge diverse interests to create a sustainable future.

The symposium was intended to provide information that could help people become better informed before the Bridger Teton Forest planning efforts begin. The symposium featured leading experts who were not associated with the Bridger-Teton National Forest but were very familiar with forest planning in other National Forests and could offer insights and lessons learned. Forest Supervisor Chad Hudson expressed his gratitude to all the people who took the time to attend. “I was encouraged by the high attendance, which is a sign that people are very interested in being involved in shaping the future of the forest and are anxious to learn more.”

For those who were not able to attend, a one-page summary of key panel remarks has also been prepared as a reference. Importantly, over 60 questions were submitted by audience members during the panel discussion. Most of the questions requested specific information about what the Bridger-Teton National Forest intends to do to engage different interests and how the forest plan might address specific topics.

Since the panelists were not associated with the Bridger-Teton National Forest, these questions were archived for response by Forest staff. These responses to all the questions are now available. The symposium recording, summary of panel remarks, responses to audience questions, and a link to sign up for Forest Plan Revision emails are available on the Bridger-Teton National Forest website at Bridger-Teton Plan Revision Hub.

An opportunity for people to share their initial thoughts about trends and important topics that they believe will shape the future of the national forest will be available soon. A draft Assessment Report that provides detailed information about existing conditions and trends and provides the foundation for what direction needs to be updated in the Forest Plan will be available for public review this spring.