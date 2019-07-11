Former Congresswoman Lummis Announces Her U.S. Senate Candidacy  

Cheyenne, Wyoming (7/11/19) – Today former Wyoming Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis announced she is a candidate to fill the Wyoming Senate seat of retiring Senator Mike Enzi.

Lummis served Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2009 to 2017.

In a press release about her candidacy, Lummis stated, “In both Washington and Cheyenne, I fought to protect the values and freedoms of Wyoming individuals and families, and I can’t in good conscience watch from the sidelines as our way of life is threatened by liberal ideologues in DC”.

Lummis added, “A new crop of socialist lawmakers are waging war on our freedoms. And radical environmental groups continue to thwart commonsense energy solutions. Washington simply can’t seem to keep its nose out of Wyoming’s business. The heartbreaking layoffs in Campbell County are an example of this. People back here in Wyoming are continuing to be devastated by Obama-era policies aimed at regulating our natural resources out of existence. Wyoming’s next Senator needs to be a voice for the voiceless – especially Wyoming’s energy families.”

Prior to serving in Congress, Lummis spent eight years as Wyoming State Treasurer and 14 years as a member of the Wyoming State House and Senate. She also worked as general counsel to Wyoming Governor Jim Geringer and Director of the Office of State Lands and Investments, as well as a law clerk at the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Since leaving Congress she has worked with her brother and sister on the family ranch and businesses.