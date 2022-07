Former Cowboy Jeffries to play in NBA Summer League

Former Wyoming Cowboy Drake Jeffries (University of Wyoming Photo)

July 2, 2022 — Former Cowboy shooting guard Drake Jeffries will play for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Games will be played from July 7-17. Jeffries has had workouts with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, and Indiana Pacers, among others.

As a Cowboy, Jeffries finished last season with 94 three-pointers to rank third in single-season school history. He hit a school record and Mountain West Conference record 11 three-pointers last season in a win over Hastings College. Last season he shot 41 percent from beyond the arc. In two seasons at UW, Jeffries hit 146 threes, ranking No. 11 in school history.

The 17th NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each.