Former Cowboy Maldonado to play NBA Summer League

University of Wyoming Photo

June 26, 2023 — Former Wyoming Cowboy basketball player Hunter Maldonado has signed an NBA Summer League contract with the Oklahoma Thunder. Maldonado went undrafted in the recent NBA draft but did work out for the Thunder before the draft.

Maldonado will start play in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Monday, July 3, with the Las Vegas Summer League from July 7 through the 16th.

Last season, Maldonado averaged 15.6 points per game (16.5 in Mountain West play) and was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team. During last season, he became the conference’s all-time assist leader.

In the 2021-2022 season, Maldonado averaged 18.5 points per game and was named to the Mountain West All-Confernece First Team.