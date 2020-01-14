Former Cowboy Mark Nzeocha to take part in NFC Championship game

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 14, 2020) — For Wyoming Cowboy fans, there is still a least one more week to cheer on a Poke… former Pokes that is. Former Cowboy Mark Nzeocha will suit up for the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

Nzeocaha, out of Neusitz, Germany, played linebacker for the Wyoming Cowboys at the start of his freshman season in the 2012 season, but moved to free safety later in the year. In 2013, he was moved to strong safety. In his junior year, Nzeocha found himself as a starting strongside linebacker. In his senior year, he played multiple positions including strongside linebacker, middle linebacker and special teams.

Nzeocha was drafted by Dallas in the seventh round. In 2017 he signed with San Francisco appearing in 10 games. In 2019 he resigned with the 49ers. While not a starter, Nzeocha appeared in all 16 49ers’ regular season games.

Six other former Wyoming Cowboy football players were on teams that appeared in this year’s NFL playoffs. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Tashaun Gibson (Houston Texans), Jacob Hollister (Seattle Seahawks), Eddie Yarbrough (Minnesota Vikings), Marcus Epps (Philadelphia Eagles), and Carl Granderson (New Orleans Saints).