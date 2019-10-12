Former Cowboy Receiver Malcom Floyd Up For Polynesian Football Hall

Honolulu (10/12/19) – Former Wyoming Cowboy football receiver Malcom Floyd is one of ten finalists to be inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Floyd played for the Wyoming Cowboys from 2000-03 and still ranks in the Top 10 in school history in career receiving yards (2,411), career receptions (186) and career touchdown receptions (14).

After being undrafted in 2004, Floyd went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers. He retired after the 2015 season with 321 receptions for 5,550 yards and 34 receiving TDs.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The Selection Committee and all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the individuals who will be inducted. Four inductees will be announced on October 23, 2019.