Former Cowboy Receiver Marcus Harris On College Football HOF Ballot

Rock Springs, WY (6/6/19) – Former Wyoming Cowboy receiver Marcus Harris is once again on the ballot for the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame. This is the third year Harris has been on the ballot.

Harris played receiver for Wyoming from 1993 to 1996. He ended his Cowboy football career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in total receiving yards with 4,518. He still ranks number five in NCAA history.

Harris was voted an All-American in 1995 and 1996. He also won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 1996 as college football’s best receiver. Harris was drafted in the seventh round of the NFL by the Detroit Lions.

The announcement for the 2020 class will be made in January prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.