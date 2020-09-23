Former Cowboys QB Josh Allen earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — Former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 407 yards and four touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The current Buffalo Bills quarterback completed 68% of his passes with a passer rating of 147. He added 18 yards on the ground onfour rushing attempts.

417 passing yards. 4 touchdowns. 147.0 passer rating.@JoshAllenQB has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week: https://t.co/IXRAVq8YEx pic.twitter.com/ThINc8T74x — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 23, 2020

Allen has led the Bills to a 2-0 record in the early NFL season.

Allen and the Bills have their first real test of the season when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 11 a.m. MST.