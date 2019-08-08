Former Cowgirl Bailee Cotton To Begin Pro Career In Czech Republic

Laramie, WY (8/8/19) – Former Cowgirl standout Bailee Cotton has signed a contract to begin her professional playing career with BK LOKO Trutnov in the Czech Republic. The signing was announced on Tuesday by Koyer Management.

Cotton finished a stellar career for the Cowgirls by earning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year as a senior last season. Additionally, she was named to the MW All-Defensive and All-Conference teams.

Cotton finished her time at Wyoming with 741 rebounds, thirtenth all-time in Cowgirl history. She also added 62 blocked shots and 118 steals, which are number 13 and number 18 on the all-time Cowgirl lists, respectively. She amassed 964 points to go along with 123 assists on the offensive end.

Off the court, Cotton earned Academic All-MW honors four times and earned a degree in architectural engineering with a minor in mathematics.