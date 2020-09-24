Former Cowgirl Soccer player Shaina Ashouri signs pro contract

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

HOUSTON, TEXAS (September 24, 2020) — Former Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer player Shaina Ashouri recently signed a contract with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She will be available to play this weekend against the Orlando Pride at BBVA Stadium.

Ashouri was a two-time letter winner for the Cowgirls through the 2015 and 2016 seasons. During that time, the Cowgirls posted back to back ten win seasons. For her career, she ranks ninth in shots with 109, tenth in goals with 13, and 11th in assists with seven. She also had five game-winning goals. In 2015, she recorded 25 points, which is tied for first in a season, and 67 shots, which is second. For her efforts, Ashouri was selected First Team All-Mountain West and Third Team All-Pacific Region.

“Signing with the Dash has been a dream come true. My journey to this point was untraditional but I feel that is what makes it so meaningful to me,” Ashouri said. “I set my mind to playing professionally after college and I’m so incredibly thankful to the Dash organization for the opportunity. I’m also so thankful for my time with Wyoming soccer. I couldn’t have asked for a better environment to play in. Go Pokes and Dash on.”

Following Wyoming, she played for the TTI Bluebonnets in the Women’s Professional Soccer League (WPSL) and scored two goals and two assists during the 2019 campaign. More recently, she played with Athletic Houston FC, a men’s semi-professional team in the United Premier Soccer League.