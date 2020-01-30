Former Cowgirl volleyball player to become UW’s new assistant coach

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 29, 2020) — Wyoming Volleyball head coach Chad Callihan has announced the hiring of former Cowgirl player and Laramie High School head coach Becky Baker (Stewart) as an assistant coach.

“Energy, excitement and enthusiasm are just a few of the words people used to describe Becky as a Cowgirl player,” said Callihan. “I can’t wait to watch her infuse those qualities into our program as a coach. She will have an immediate impact in our gym and I think our players will love working with her. She will also bring a fresh perspective to our recruiting, having seen first-hand what many high school athletes are thinking and looking for as they go through the college recruiting process”.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the program that I played for and to work with coach Callihan,” said Baker. “I have gotten to watch these girls grow over the past couple of years and can’t wait to be a part of helping them reach their goals and potential.”

As a player at UW, Baker was a two-time Mountain West All-Conference honoree (2012 and 2013) and a three-time Mountain West All-Academic Team member (2011-13). Until this season, when Madi Fields surpassed her, Baker was the program record-holder for most career digs at Wyoming with 1,683. Baker graduated from Wyoming in the spring of 2015.

Baker has been the head volleyball coach at Laramie High School since the fall of 2015. During her time with the Lady Plainsmen, Baker was a three-time Wyoming Coach of the Year on the West side of the conference, receiving the honor each of the last three seasons. While at LHS, Baker helped lead her teams to five top-five finishes at the state tournament with two fifth-place, two third-place and one second-place finish.