CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Jan. 7 , 2019) — Former Wyoming Governor Dave Freudenthal now has his portrait hanging with other past Wyoming governors in the Capitol Building in Cheyenne. The unveiling took place last Friday. Freudenthal served as the state’s governor from 2003 to 2011.

Freudenthal’s portrait now hangs with past Wyoming governors who served at least one full term. Two-term governor Matt Mead (2011 – 2019) will have also his portrait hung in the Capitol’s East Wing, once it is completed.