Former GR Fire Chief recognized for induction into the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting, Former Green River Fire Chief Glenn Hill was recognized for his induction into the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame for the year 2022.

Larry Erdmann, Assistant Fire Chief from the Green River Fire Department, came to the podium to announce that for this year, the fire department nominated Former Green River Fire Chief Glenn Hill to be put into the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame. “The purpose of the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame is to recognize the accomplishments and deeds of individual firefighters or EMS Personnel of career combination or volunteer fire department who, in their service to the First Responders and the citizens of Wyoming, have excelled in their dedication and service.”

Erdmann pointed out some of Hill’s accomplishments for the Fire Service Hall of Fame. The first one he mentioned was that he started his career in 1949 and carried out that career until 1995 when he retired. Hill was the first full-time Fire Chief in Green River. He served as the President of the Missouri Valley Division of International Fire Chiefs in both 1991 and 1993. Hill was the only person who has ever served twice on that board as president. Fire Station Number 2, the headquarters station in Green River, is named in his honor.

“Long-time Kansas City Metro Fire Chief Smokey Dyer, who’s retired, said that when he heard of Chief Hill’s passing he mentioned that Hill was truly a pillar of the fire service and the division and that his leadership and guidance were truly an asset to both the division and the fire service,” Erdmann stated.

When they sent to letter off, Bryon Matthews, Wyoming State Fire Marshal, said, “I am extremely pleased to inform you that the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame review board has elected Mr. Glenn Hill for posthumously induction into the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame for the year 2022. Induction into the Wyoming Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals who have significantly influenced the Wyoming Fire Service as a whole. Chief Hill’s contributions will be chronicled amongst the great leaders who have positively impacted the Wyoming Fire Service.”

The program began in 2019. Hill’s family was unable to attend the council meeting to receive the award. They plan to bring the award to Chief Hill’s wife at a later date.

The 2022 Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame dedication and induction ceremony will be held on August 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wyoming Fire Academy in Riverton.