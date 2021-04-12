Former Lady Tiger soccer player earns second team all-CCAC honors

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 12, 2021) — Former Rock Springs Lady Tiger soccer player Margaret Hamilton has been named to the second team all-CCAC team.

Hamilton, who plays on the St. Ambrose Women’s Soccer team, originally transferred from Sheridan College after playing in Rock Springs. Hamilton earned second-team accolades in her first year with the Bees.

Hamilton scored seven goals, along with one assist on the season. She had a game-high two goals in their win over St. Francis in February.

St. Ambrose finished their season 9-7-1 overall, and 6-4 in the conference. An upset over No. 9 Central Methodist on March 14th led the Bees to their first-ever CCAC championship game.