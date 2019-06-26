Former Lander Resident Part CBS Reality Show “Big Brother” Cast

Rock Springs, WY (6/26/19) – This year’s CBS television show Big Brother will feature a cast member with ties to Wyoming. Contestant Holly Allen, 31, is a former resident of Lander, Wyoming.

Allen will be one of 16 contestants on this season’s Big Brother. Tonight’s premiere marks season number 21 of the popular reality show.

According to the CBS.com Big Brother web site, Allen now lives in Los Angeles and is a Wine Safari Guide.

Listed under fun facts about herself, Allen states she grew up teaching people how to fly fish, can ride a horse standing up, would go down the Oregon Trail every summer in a covered wagon, and rolled off a 30-foot cliff in a pickup truck and survived.