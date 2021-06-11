Former Pokes player Nance Jr. up for NBA Community Assist Award

June 11, 2021 — Former Wyoming Cowboy basketball player and current Cleveland Cavalier Larry Nance Jr. has been named one of 10 finalists for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

Nance Jr., who played for the Pokes four years seasons (2011-2012 through 2014-2015), is heavily involved in the local Cleveland community. Last season marked his third year playing for the Cavaliers.

This season, Nance helped raise money and create awareness for local Cleveland area businesses by wearing a shirt for a business and auctioning off his jersey and shoes after every game. The money raised from the auction was donated to the local business featured. Nance also matched what was raised in the auction along with the Cavalier organization to triple the donation. In all, Nance raised over $220,000 for 72 local businesses.

Voting for the award is on social media and will conclude on June 19 at 9:59 p.m. MT. Fans can now vote via Jebbit, a mobile platform specializing in data collection, where they can view and select videos highlighting each player’s impact. They can also vote on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and a player’s handle or #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #LarryNanceJr.). Votes cast via Jebbit then reposted on Twitter will count as two separate votes, and retweets will also be counted. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the season-long winner will be announced during the postseason.

Nance Jr. also founded the Athletes vs. Chrons and Colitis Foundation. The foundation helps raise awareness for both diseases among adolescents. The foundation also helps children see their potential as athletes during the diagnoses.