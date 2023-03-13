Former Rock Springs Mayor scheduled for bench trial next month

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Former Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo has been scheduled for a bench trial April 25-28th in Uinta County to contest six misdemeanor charges. These charges stem from accusations stating that he used his political position to beat out competitors bidding for a project nearby.

Kaumo is facing five charges of misconduct and one conflict of interest regarding the previous allegations that he used his position within the city to receive an engineering contract for a construction project he was planning on working on through his company.

If found guilty on all charges, Kaumo faces $30,000 in fines. The trial is set to be held in Uinta County due to a conflict of interest in Sweetwater County.

All charges stem from investigation efforts over the past two years by both the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI.