Former RSHS football player Landon Toth to continue career at Ripon College

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) — According to a release from WyoPreps, former Rock Springs High School football player Landon Toth will be headed to Ripon College in Wisconsin to continue his football career. Read the release below:

Rock Springs running back Landon Toth will be headed to Ripon College in Wisconsin. In 2019, he rushed for 458 yards and 4 touchdowns and rang up 134 yards on the ground and 2 TD’s vs. Cheyenne South. He also averaged 13 yards per kick return and was solid on defense with 35 tackles, 17 of those solo. He earned all-conference designation this past season.

In his junior year in 2018, Toth ran the ball for 358 yards and a couple of touchdowns and was in on 50 tackles on defense, 32 of them solo. All told, Toth was a three-year player for the Tigers.

The Red Hawks of Ripon College play in the Midwest Conference at the Division III level.