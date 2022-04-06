Former RSHS Tiger and Cowboy runner new head coach at CWC

Former Rock Springs Tigers and Wyoming Cowboys runner Ricky Faure (#1) (University of Wyoming photo)

April 6, 2022 — According to the Central Wyoming College website, the school has hired former Rock Springs High School and University of Wyoming runner Ricky Faure as their new Cross Country and Track Coach. Faure replaces Al Lara, who coached the Rustlers at the school located in Thermopolis adopted the sport nearly a decade ago.

Faure graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2013 and competed for the University of Wyoming from 2015 to 2019 after redshirting one year.

From the website: Faure is a Rock Springs High School and University of Wyoming graduate. He was the Gatorade Cross Country Athlete of the Year as a senior and also had the fastest 800m time in the country that year. Faure then ran track and cross country at the University of Wyoming. He graduated with a degree in Social Science.

As for being a coach, Faure says, “I’ve always wanted to be a coach in some aspect whether that was running, soccer, or any physical activity. My whole life I’ve been surrounded by life-changing coaches. It started back in my early years of soccer. I was coached by my father (Tom Faure) Brian Levitt, Ryan Conrad, and Kelly Goodrich (many more). The sacrifice and heart they displayed in their athletes were something I always hoped to be. Later in life, I was blessed with the best coaches any student-athlete could ask for, Brad and Donna Dekrey. Through their guidance, knowledge, sacrifice, and love imprinted on me to someday change lives the way they did for me.”

He’s excited to be a coach in his home state stating, “Being from Wyoming, I’ve always taken great pride in the state. Then the opportunity arose to be a head coach and keep Wyoming natives in their home state to pursue school and collegiate running.”

As far as coaching goes, coach Faure is looking for “runners that can be coachable, respectful, dedicated, and competitive… As far as recruiting, kids that are eager to develop themselves and have the pride to represent Central Wyoming College will flourish as student-athletes.”