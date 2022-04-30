Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Muma taken in third round of NFL Draft

Former Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma (48) against the Air Force Falcons in 2021. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

April 30, 2022 — Press Release

Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Chad Muma was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 70th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night. Muma was the sixth pick in the third round of the NFL Draft and became the eighth Cowboy selected in the NFL Draft in the past eight seasons.

Muma was recognized as one of the top defensive players in college football in 2021. He is coming off a 2021 season in which he was named a Second Team All-American by both the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Pro Football Focus (PFF). He was a Third Team All-America selection by Associated Press.

A native of Lone Tree, Colo., Muma was one of six national finalists for this year’s Butkus Award, honoring the nation’s best linebacker, and he was one of 18 national semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, recognizing the nation’s outstanding defensive player. For the past two consecutive seasons, Muma was selected First Team All-Mountain West Conference by conference head coaches and media.

Earlier this year, Muma was selected to and played in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was also invited to and participated in the 2022 NFL Combine.

Muma will join 16 other former Wyoming Cowboys who were on NFL rosters at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season — some on active rosters and others on developmental squads. That was more than any other Mountain West Conference school.