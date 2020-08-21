Fort Collins acupuncture therapist accused of sexually abusing clients

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO (August 21, 2020) — An acupuncture therapist has been arrested for sexually abusing clients, and detectives are concerned more unreported incidents may have occurred.
Kent Nixon, 44, of Fort Collins, Colorado, is the owner and sole operator of Old Town Acupuncture, located at 723 Cherry Street in Fort Collins. In early August, a female victim contacted Fort Collins Police to report that Nixon had touched her intimate parts without consent during a treatment session. Through the investigation, additional victims were identified.
Professional acupuncture, massage, or other licensed health/wellness services should never involve intimate contact unless there is a bona fide medical purpose.
Nixon was arrested on August 19 and was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of Unlawful Sexual Contact – 3 counts (class 4 felony), and Sexual Assault (class 4 felony).
“Being victimized can be an isolating, disorienting experience,” said Sgt. Heather Moore, who leads the Crimes Against Persons Unit. “When an abuser holds a position of trust, it can be incredibly difficult for the victim to navigate the trauma that’s been inflicted. Please know that nobody has the right to touch your intimate parts without your consent. If they violate this boundary, it is not your fault.”
Detectives are concerned that more unreported incidents may have occurred. Anyone who has further information is asked to contact Detective Dollie Knab at [email protected], or 970-416-2825. The identities of sexual abuse victims are protected by Colorado law.
All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all arrested parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.