Fort Collins acupuncture therapist accused of sexually abusing clients

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO (August 21, 2020) — An acupuncture therapist has been arrested for sexually abusing clients, and detectives are concerned more unreported incidents may have occurred.

Kent Nixon, 44, of Fort Collins, Colorado, is the owner and sole operator of Old Town Acupuncture, located at 723 Cherry Street in Fort Collins. In early August, a female victim contacted Fort Collins Police to report that Nixon had touched her intimate parts without consent during a treatment session. Through the investigation, additional victims were identified.