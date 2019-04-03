Forums For Proposed 4-Day School Week Continues Thursday

Rock Springs, WY (April 3, 2019) – Forums for the proposed 4-day school week will continue this week. According to a press release from Sweetwater County School District #1, there will be three public forums on Thursday, April 4. The first forum will be from 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., then 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., and the final forum will be 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The information shared will be the same at each forum.

There will also be an open public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8th. This will give the public opportunities for input on the 4-day week calendar to the Trustees.

The vote on the proposed four-day school week will be on the same day on Monday, April 8th.

All three forums along with the open public meeting will take place at the Central Administration Building Board Room.

Read the original press release in its entirety from SCSD #1 below:

A 4-day week calendar received 60% of the vote among the staff of Sweetwater County School District Number One with 40% in favor of the current traditional calendar.

The next step in the calendar process is to take the proposed 4-day week calendar selection to the Board of Trustees for vote at the April 8, 2019 Board Meeting. Following this decision, the school calendars will be determined for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years and would serve all in-town schools and Desert School (Wamsutter).

Farson-Eden School currently operates on its own 4-day week calendar and has done so for the last several years.

The District knows a four-day week would be a systematic change for schools and the community. Additional public forums have been scheduled for interested community members to gather information and provide their concerns or suggestions at the Central Administration Building Board Room.

Four more public forums will be held at the following dates and times: • Tuesday, March 19 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Information shared from the District will be the same at all forums.

There will also be open public meetings before the March and April Board of Education Meetings at the Central Administration Building Board Room. These opportunities allow for public input to the Trustees on the 4-day week calendar.

Two open public meetings will be held at the following dates and times: • Monday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. • Monday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m.