Found property at the Green River Police Department

Darrian Mechling

[email protected] GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 28, 2020) — According to the Green River Police Department Facebook page, there has been found property that will be held by the department for 30 days.

If the owner is known, notification will be attempted by G.R.P.D. After 30 days, found property will be disposed of in accordance with department policy.

To retrieve property from the Green River Police Department an appointment should be made prior to the request of any property release by calling 307-872-6170. M-F 9 am- 4 pm. (Excluding city holidays)

•Photo identification is required for the return of property.

•You may be asked to provide proof of ownership.