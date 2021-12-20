Four Cowboy wrestlers capture titles in Reno tournament

University of Wyoming photo

December 20, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad wrapped up their calendar year on Sunday as they competed in the Reno Tournament of Champions. It was a solid day of competition for the Pokes as they crowned four individual champions and finished second as a team with 174 points, two points behind first-place Oregon State.

“We saw a lot of improvement today, and we got a lot of bonus points which was great to see. We wanted to end this semester on a positive note, and that’s exactly what we did.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said, “I’m encouraged by how we wrestled today, and I think it was a great way to end our semester.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

At 174 pounds, Hayden Hastings put on a show winning his Reno TOC title in dominant fashion. Hastings rolled through the competition picking up five straight pins to make his way to the finals. This streak of pins included pinning Cael Valencia of Arizona State, who bested Hastings earlier this season at the Cowboy Open. While he didn’t pin his opponent in the finals, Hastings left no doubt controlling the match from start to finish and racking up over two minutes of riding time in his 7-2 victory over Casey Randles of Grandview.

Stephen Buchanan was also in impressive form on the day as he stormed his way to the 197-pound title. Buchanan picked up bonus points in every single one of his wins, recording two pins, two technical falls, and a major decision. Notably, Buchanan faced Oregon State’s JJ Dixon in the semifinals. Dixon was an NCAA qualifier a year ago, but Buchanan downed Dixon picking up a technical fall and following that up with a major decision victory in the finals.

Jacob Wright displayed consistency and grit on his way to winning the 157-pound title. Wright controlled his opponents all day long, holding two of his opponents to one point or less on his way to the finals. In the finals, Wright found himself down early and battled back, taking control of the match late to ensure that he would leave Reno with first place.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Cowboy 149 pounder Jaron Jensen put together an impressive day going 5-0 with four bonus-point victories for the Cowboys, contributing handily in the team race. After recording a fall in the quarterfinals, Jensen posted a 15-0 technical fall win the semifinals and with his final’s opponent dropping out of the tournament due to injury, that semifinal win sealed a first-place finish and a Reno TOC title for Jensen.

Tate Samuelson (184) and Chase Zollmann (141) both made runs to the finals but came up short as each of them finished second in their respective weights. Job Greenwood (133) and Terren Swartz (285) were also place winners finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Cowboys will now have some time off for the holidays before they return to action on January 9, traveling to Brookings, South Dakota, to face South Dakota State and Northern Iowa in dual action.