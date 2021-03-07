Four Cowboys to wrestle for Big 12 championships today

Advertisement

March 7, 2021 — The Wyoming wrestling squad had a solid first day of competition at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday. Cole Moody (165), Tate Samuelson (184), Stephen Buchanan (197), and Brian Andrews (285) all have advanced to the Big 12 finals. Those finals will take place tonight. All four have also earned automatic qualification to the NCAA Championships.

As a team, the Cowboys are in second place after the first day of competition with 97 team points. Oklahoma sits in first with 107 points, while Oklahoma State is in a tight third with 96 points. With each time having at least three finalists, it will be a very tight team race for the Big 12 title.

Wyoming’s Hayden Hastings (174) and Jaron Jensen (149) picked up quarterfinal victories before falling in the semifinals. Jacob Wright (157) and Chase Zollmann (149) are both still alive in the tournament, with each wrestler picking up two wins on the bracket’s consolation side.

Day One Results

125 – Darrick Stacey

First Round – No. 1 Brody Teske (UNI) Tech. Fall Stacey (WYO) 19-2

Cons. Round 1 – No. 7 Kysen Terukina (ISU) Dec. Stacey (WYO) 4-2

133 – Job Greenwood

Quarterfinals – Tony Madrigal (OU) dec. No. 6 Greenwood (WYO) 6-0

Cons. Round 1 – Haiden Drury (FSU) Dec. No. 6 Greenwood (WYO) 2-0

141 – Chase Zollmann

First Round – No. 8 Zollmann (WYO) Dec. Ethen Basile (UNI) 5-3

Quarterfinals – No. 1 Ian Parker (ISU) Major Dec. No. 8 Zollmann (WYO) 12-1

Cons. Round 1 – No. 8 Zollmann (WYO) Dec. Stockton O’Brien (UVU) 4-2

Cons. Round 2 – No. 8 Zollmann (WYO) Dec. Kaden Gfeller (OSU) 5-4 (TB-1)

149 – Jaron Jensen

Quarterfinals – Jensen (WYO) dec. No. 7 Cameron Hunsaker (UVU) 3-2

Semifinals – No. 3 Mitch Moore (OU) Dec. Jaron Jensen (WYO) 4-2

157 – Jacob Wright

First Round – No. 5 Wright (WYO) Dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU) 7-1

Quarterfinals – No. 4 Cade Devos (SDSU) dec. No. 5 Wright (WYO) 9-4

Cons. Round 1 – No. 5 Wright (WYO) Major Dec. Nick Knutson (UNC) 12-4

Cons. Round 2 – No. 5 Wright (WYO) Dec. Cayd Lara (UNI) 5-3

165 – Cole Moody

Quarterfinals – No. 3 Moody Dec. No. 6 Jordan Robison (UNC) 17-10

Semifinals – No. 3 Moody Dec. No. 2 Peyton Hall (WVU) 5-4

174 – Hayden Hastings

First Round – No. 2 Hastings (WYO) Dec. Julien Broderson (ISU) 6-1

Quarterfinals – No. 2 Hastings (WYO) dec. No. 7 Cade King (SDSU) 3-1

Semifinals – No. 6 Jackson Hemauer (UNC) Dec. Hayden Hastings (WYO) 4-3

184 – Tate Samuelson

First Round – No. 2 Samuelson (WYO) Major Dec. Jacob Schoon (SDSU) 10-2

Quarterfinals – No. 2 Samuelson (WYO) dec. No. 7 Darrien Roberts (OU) 9-3 (SV-1)

Semifinals – No. 2 Samuelson (WYO) dec. No. 3 Dakota Geer (OSU) 6-2

197 – Stephen Buchanan

First Round – No. 2 Buchanan (WYO) Dec. Jacob Seely (UNC) 11-5

Quarterfinals – No. 2 Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 7 Owen Pentz (NDSU) 3-1

Semifinals – No. 2 Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 3 Noah Adams (WVU) 3-2

285 – Brian Andrews

Quarterfinals – No. 2 Andrews (WYO) Major Dec. Dalton Robertson (UNC) 12-1

Semifinals – No. 2 Andrews (WYO) dec. No. 7 Brandon Metz (NDSU) 4-3