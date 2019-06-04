Four Cowgirls Ready For NCAA Outdoor Track National Championships

Laramie, WY (6/4/19) – For the first time since 2005, four Cowgirls will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. The meet starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Casper, Wyoming native Jerayah Davis will compete in the 100-meter dash, long jump, and 4x100m relay. Davis is the first Cowgirl ever to qualify for three events at a national championship.

Her Cowgirl teammate Ja’la Henderson will also run on the 4×100 meter relay team as well as compete in the triple jump. Henderson is the first Cowgirl since 2004-05 to qualify for back-to-back national championship meets.

Jordan Edmonds and Shayla Howell make up the rest of the second-fastest 4x100m relay team in school history.

“It’s quite the honor,” said UW head track & field coach Bryan Berryhill. “All the student-athletes we’re sending out there have worked really hard all year, competed really well all year and they’ve earned this opportunity to go out there. To be the first team on the women’s side to send multiple student-athletes since 2005 says a lot about how special of a group they are.”

The relay team will kick off the event on Thursday in the national semifinal. The top 12 teams will advance to Saturday’s national final. Davis will continue a busy day on Thursday with the 100m dash national semifinal and the long jump national final.

Saturday will continue after the 4x100m relay national final with Ja’la Henderson competing in the triple jump national finals.