Four fires discovered in 24 hours in Bridger-Teton National Forest

WESTERN WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — Four fires have been discovered across the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the last 24 hours. All are believed to be from recent lightning events over the area.

These fires should serve as a reminder that fuels are receptive and we remain in ‘Very High’ fire danger and have stage 1 fire restrictions in place.

The Pass Fire was a single tree that was struck by lightning on the south side of Teton Pass in the vicinity of the communication sites. Four Teton Interagency fire personnel were able to call the fire “controlled” this morning (8/25/20).

The Skull Fire is a quarter acre in size burning in a heavy conifer stand, off of Forest Service Rd 30165 northeast of Mount Leidy. Five Teton Interagency fire personnel are currently working the fire.

The Iron Rim Fire is one-tenth of an acre, burning in the Snake River Canyon between Bradley and Elk Mountain. Six Teton Interagency fire personnel were transported into the fire this morning (8/25/20) to begin suppression efforts.

The Smokehouse Fire is approximately 5-acres in size located 7-miles north of Togwotee Pass on the southern face of Smokehouse Mountain in the Teton Wilderness. The fire is believed to have started a week ago when a storm system moved through the area. The fire is confined by old fire scars creating sporadic fuels along with steep, rocky, terrain significantly limiting its future spread potential.

Due to the hazardous terrain, the limited number of firefighting resources, the difficulty of access, and lack of spread potential, no personnel are engaged on this fire. Fire managers will be keeping a watchful eye on the progress of the Smokehouse Fire, if any significant changes in fire behavior occur, these managers will reassess current tactics.

Even with rain in the forecast, it is important to remain vigilant. Months of dry, windy conditions have cured the forest vegetation allowing fires to start easily and spread rapidly under most conditions. Please check Tetonfire.com for the latest information about our fire restrictions.

If you are camping in an area where fires are allowed and you choose to have one, ensure your fire is ‘dead out’ before leaving the site. This means cold to the touch, “if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.”

To report a wildfire please contact Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307.739.3630.