Four Fremont County COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday as state total cases rises to 322

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 22, 2020) — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced that four Fremont County residents had died due to coronavirus COVID-19. All four had previously been identified as laboratory-confirmed cases. Wyoming now has six total recorded COVID-19 related deaths.

Advertisement

The newly confirmed deaths, all members of the Arapahoe Tribe, include an older man, older woman, adult woman, and adult man. Each had been hospitalized. Two of the four had existing conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, WDH is reporting 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 119 probable statewide cases. The recovered case tally stood at 254 cases.

Yesterday’s new confirmed cases were reported in Lincoln County (1), Campbell County (1) and Laramie County (3). Laramie County’s state leading total is now 76. Sweetwater County’s confirmed case number remained unchanged at 10, with six probable cases.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday morning: Albany (6,-), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (14, +1), Carbon (4, -), Converse (9, -), Crook (4, -), Fremont (51, -), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (76, +3), Lincoln (6. +1), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (62, -), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning: Big Horn (1), Campbell (4), Converse (6), Fremont (6), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (34), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (6), Teton (30), Uinta (1), and Washakie (3).

The WDH is reporting 7,363 tests have been completed in the state.