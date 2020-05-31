Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 31, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by four on Saturday, May 30, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

The new reported cases brings Sweetwater County’s total to 22 lab-confirmed cases.

Advertisement

All four were notified Saturday. Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts on each of them.

The 19th case is a Rock Springs woman in her 50s. She is in good condition and is isolating at home.

The 20th case is a Rock Springs man in his 40s. He is in good condition and is isolating at home.

The 21st case is a Rock Springs man in his 50s. He is in good condition and is isolating at home.

The 22nd case is a Rock Springs man in his 70s. He is in stable condition and is isolating at home.

Advertisement

Sixteen lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.