Four of Wyoming’s five new Friday cases of COVID-19 in Fremont County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 2, 2020) — Wyoming’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 420 Friday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, four of those cases were in Fremont County with the other reported new case in Carbon County. Fremont County’s state leading total is now 112 total confirmed cases. Sweetwater County held steady with 11 confirmed cases.

The WDH is reporting 146 probable cases in the state as of Friday evening with seven here in Sweetwater County. Laramie County has the state’s most probable cases with 49.

Wyoming’s recoveries of the disease jumped to 387 on Friday, an improvement of 14 from Thursday’s report, with 9,885 tests having been performed. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (15, -), Carbon (5, +1), Converse (13, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (112, +4), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (98, -), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (39, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (11, -), Teton (65, -), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (9), Fremont (8), Hot Springs (2), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (49), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).