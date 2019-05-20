Four RS Lady Tigers And One GR Wolves Named To 4A All-State Teams

Rock Springs, WY 95/20/19) – The 4A All-State Soccer teams were announced today. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers placed four on the 4A All-State Girls team while the Green River boys had one member make the honor squad.

Lady Tigers getting the honors were Kia Comstock (Defender), Alyssa Bedard (Mid-Fielder), Liliana Hernandez (Mid-Fielder) and Emily Taucher (Forward). This is the third year for Bedard making the 4A Girls All-State team while it’s the first year for Comstock, Hernandez, and Taucher. No member of the Tigers boys team was named to the 4A All-State Boys team.

Green Rivers’ Chase Stoeger (Mid-Fielder) was named to the 4A Boys All-State team for the second straight year. No Lady Wolves were named to the 4A Grils All-State team.

All-State team selections were voted on by members of the Wyoming Coaches Association.