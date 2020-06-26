Four RSHS athletes cancel signings as Gillette, Sheridan colleges remove sports programs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 25, 2020) — Four Rock Springs High School athletes were forced to cancel college signings today when it was announced by Sheridan and Gillette colleges that they will no longer fund their sports programs.

Among the athlete hopefuls included Elizabeth Hamilton, Conner McCloskey, Austin Jankowski, and Chase Whitman.

Hamilton was to sign with Sheridan tomorrow morning, while McCloskey, Jankowski, and Whitman were to sign the evening of the 29th.

All four athletes had plans to play collegiate soccer.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.