Four Structures Lost As Pedro Mountain Fire Grows

Carbon County, WY (8/29/19) – The Pedro Mountain Fire near Pathfinder Reservoir has now surpassed the 11,000 acres burned mark. Fire officials are also reporting that four structures have been lost. The structures range from permanent or seasonal homes to outbuildings.

Wednesday firefighters had to battle Red Flag Warning conditions in the area with gusting winds and extremely low humidity.

As of Wednesday night, fire officials were reporting the fire was 10% contained. Over 330 firefighters are on the scene with assistance from aircraft.

The lightning-caused fire began this past Saturday.