Four Wyoming Cowboys Honored As Members Of The 2019 NFF Hampshire Honor Society

Laramie, Wyo. (April 10, 2019) — University of Wyoming graduate football student-athletes Nico Evans, Adam Pilapil, Nick Smith, and Andrew Wingard were honored on Wednesday by The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) as members of the 2019 Hampshire Honor Society.

Evans graduated from UW with a 3.36 cumulative grade-point average in communication. Pilapil also earned his undergraduate degree in communication with a 3.33 cumulative GPA. Smith achieved a 3.92 undergraduate GPA in finance, and Wingard earned a 3.22 cumulative GPA while graduating with a bachelor’s degree in management.

This year marks the first time that Wyoming has had four individuals earn the award in the same year. The previous high for UW was three individuals in a single season, which was accomplished in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2015. It is the 12th year in the 13 years that the Hampshire Honor Society has been in existence that UW has had at least one individual selected.

To qualify for selection to the Hampshire Honor Society, a college football player must achieve a minimum 3.20 cumulative grade point average, must meet all NCAA or NAIA progress toward degree requirements, must have been a starter or significant contributor to their team and must have completed their playing eligibility in the most recent college football season.

Evans ended his Wyoming career earning First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors at running back in 2018. He ranked fourth in the nation in rushing in 2018, averaging 132.5 yards per game. Pilapil was one of the most versatile defensive and special teams players for the Cowboys throughout his college career. He played in 38 career games for the Pokes. Smith was a valuable team leader, appearing in 24 career games at quarterback. He was also a semifinalist for the 2018 NFF William V. Campbell Award, which is awarded to the nation’s best football scholar-athlete each year. Wingard ended his college football career earning First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors at safety for three consecutive seasons. He tied the MW record for career tackles and ended his career No. 2 on the Wyoming career tackle list, with 454.

“These four young men have been outstanding representatives of our football program throughout their careers,” said head coach Craig Bohl. “They were a huge part of our success on the field as leaders of our program, and they obviously succeeded at an extremely high level academically. I want to congratulate Nico, Adam, Nick, and Andrew on receiving this prestigious award.”

Nominees from all levels of college football are eligible for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, including the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and the NAIA.

Wyoming’s four honorees were part of a group of 1,643 players from 424 schools in all divisions of college football to qualify for membership in the Hampshire Honor Society’s 13th year. The 1,643 individuals and the 424 schools represented were both new single-year highs. The previous single-year highs were 1,274 individuals from 308 schools in 2018. There are currently 778 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide.

The Hampshire Honor Society now has honored 10,660 student-athletes since being established in 2007.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society was created in 2007 to honor college football student-athletes in all divisions. Jon F. Hanson, the chairman and founder of the Hampshire Companies, established an endowment to fund the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in ’07. He was a former NFF Chairman from 1994-2006 and currently serves as NFF chairman emeritus.

Each player earning membership into this year’s Honor Society will receive a certificate commemorating their achievement.

A breakdown of the Wyoming Cowboys inducted into the Society through the years follows:

Hampshire Honor Society Members From the University of Wyoming

2019: Nico Evans, Adam Pilapil, Nick Smith, and Andrew Wingard

2018: Drew Van Maanen

2017: Chase Roullier

2016: Cameron Coffman and Rafe Kiely

2015: Keenan Montgomery, Mark Nzeocha and Stuart Williams

2013: Luke Ruff and Oliver Schober

2012: Clayton Kirven

2011: Dax Crum, Chris Prosinski and Alex Toney

2010: Russ Arnold, Weston Johnson and Jesson Salyards

2009: Jake Edmunds, Michael Ray and Chris Sundberg

2008: Luke Chase, Sean Claffey and Brandon Haugen

2007: Mike Groover, Tyler Holden and John Wendling