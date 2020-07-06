Fourth Annual Kickstands for Summer Poker Run to take place July 11

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — The fourth annual Unknown Saints Kickstands Up for Summer Poker Run will take place July 11 at 10:00 A.M. at Bomber’s Sports Bar and Grill.

All proceeds go to benefit the Western Wyoming Community College Veteran’s Club.

Registration begins at 8:00 A.M. and continues until the event begins at 10:00 A.M.

All vehicles are welcome.

After registration, participants will head to the following locations:

Flaming Gorge Visitor Center Parking Lot The Hub (Manilla, UT) John’s Clover Club (Lyman, WY) The Eagles (Green River, WY) Johnny Mac’s (Rock Springs, WY)

Food, fun, and drawings take place after the poker run, with the last drawing at 8:00 P.M. Must be present to win.

Live music from Free Resonance will be played from 6:00 until 10:00 P.M.