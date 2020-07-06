Fourth Annual Kickstands for Summer Poker Run to take place July 11

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — The fourth annual Unknown Saints Kickstands Up for Summer Poker Run will take place July 11 at 10:00 A.M. at Bomber’s Sports Bar and Grill.
All proceeds go to benefit the Western Wyoming Community College Veteran’s Club.
Registration begins at 8:00 A.M. and continues until the event begins at 10:00 A.M.
All vehicles are welcome.
After registration, participants will head to the following locations:
- Flaming Gorge Visitor Center Parking Lot
- The Hub (Manilla, UT)
- John’s Clover Club (Lyman, WY)
- The Eagles (Green River, WY)
- Johnny Mac’s (Rock Springs, WY)
Food, fun, and drawings take place after the poker run, with the last drawing at 8:00 P.M. Must be present to win.
Live music from Free Resonance will be played from 6:00 until 10:00 P.M.